Utah State head coach Craig Smith tests positive for COVID-19

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach the Aggies’ home opener against BYU on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The diagnosis came after a recent team test and Smith is currently asymptomatic.

“It will be difficult watching from a distance, but I know our team is in great hands with our coaching staff,” Smith said in a statement. “Our program has always been led by our student-athletes. This doesn’t change a thing. I’m looking forward to returning to the sidelines when our protocols deem it safe for everyone involved. I am pumped for our home opener on Saturday night!”

The Aggies are off to a 1-2 start, and will host the 4-1 Cougars Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

Utah State will allow a limited number of fans to attend the game.

Ticket sales will be capped at 1,628 seats and will be sold in pods of one to six, with fans limited to one pod purchase per transaction and one transaction per account. Tickets will go on sale to priority season ticket holders on Thursday, Dec. 3, with Blue A Society and 2019-20 men’s basketball season ticket holders with 120 or more priority points having the first chance to purchase a pod from 8 a.m. to noon. Next, season ticket holders with 20 to 119 priority points can then begin to purchase a pod from noon to 3 p.m., while season ticket holders with 0 to 19 priority points can begin purchasing a pod from 3 p.m. to midnight.