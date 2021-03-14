Utah State going back to the Big Dance as 11-seed against Texas Tech

The Utah State bench reacts as Utah State guard Brock Miller (22) sinks a 3-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State in the championship of the Mountain West Conference men’s tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State had to sweat it out on Selection Sunday, but the Aggies are indeed going dancing.

Utah State earns an 11-seed in the South Region, and will face Texas Tech on Friday in Indiana in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“When I saw our name I just felt a sense of joy and accomplishment,” said center Neemias Queta. “But at the same time, we want to go in there and make sure we go in there and do what we have to do. We need to make sure we have a good run in the tournament, and make sure we go there to win. Not to just go there and be happy with that, we’re happy but we’re not satisfied yet.”

“Thankfully the committee saw that we’re a tournament caliber team with some talent,” added forward Justin Bean. “We snuck in there, we deserve to be there we believe that, we know that we have the tools on this team to make a run.”

The Aggies (20-8) were not assured of an automatic bid after losing in the Mountain West Tournament championship game to San Diego State on Saturday.

But with a NET rating of 39, the Aggies were good enough to get an invite. Had the NCAA Tournament been played last year, this would have been Utah State’s third straight bid to the Big Dance.

Texas Tech (17-10, 9-8 Big 12) lost in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament to Texas on Saturday.