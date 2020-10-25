Utah State gets blown out in season opener by Boise State, 42-13

Jaylen Warren rushes for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the loss

BOISE (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State knew it had to play a near perfect game to knock off Mountain West power Boise State. The Aggies were far from perfect.

Hank Bachmeier threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns, as the Broncos easily defeated the Aggies in both teams’ season opener, 42-13.

Jaylen Warren scored both touchdowns for Utah State, to go along with 89 yards on 23 carries.

Jason Shelley, making his first start at quarterback for the Aggies, struggled mightily, completing 14 of 27 passes for just 92 yards.

Utah State managed just 45 total yards and one first down in the first half, as they fell into a 28-0 hole.

Bachmeier threw for two touchdowns in the first half and ran for another, while George Holani scored twice for the Broncos, once on the ground and once threw the air on a 17-yard reception with 25 seconds left in the half.

Utah State looked much better in the second half, as Warren rushed for two short touchdowns to cut the deficit to 28-13 with 11:57 left in the fourth quarter.

But Boise State scored two more touchdowns to put the game away. Khalil Shakir caught his second touchdown of the game, an 18-yard pass from Bachmeier, while Andrew Van Buren capped the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Shakir led Boise State in receiving with seven catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Deven Thompkins had five catches for 37 yards to lead the Aggies.

Boise State racked up 450 yards of total offense, and held Utah State to just 203 total yards.

Utah State had 13 players make their Aggie debut and seven players make their first-career start Saturday night.

Utah State will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 31, when the Aggies welcome San Diego State to Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.