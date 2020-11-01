Utah State get run over by San Diego State, 38-7

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It was total domination for the second straight week.

Utah State managed just 215 total yards, while giving up 570 yards, 407 on the ground to San Diego State in a 38-7 loss in the Aggies home opener.

“Not a whole lot to say,” Utah State head coach Gary Andersen said. “You look at the stat line, and it was complete domination. We battled in the first half and couldn’t do anything in the second half at all on offense or defense. I don’t know what to say. We just got beat tonight.”

Greg Bell rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown, while Chance Bell added 98 yards rushing and a score, as Utah State blew open a 10-7 game at the half.

The Aggies were down 10-0 when Jason Shelley rallied the ffense for its only touchdown of the game, scoring on a 37-yard scoring pass to Deven Thompkins on the final play of the half.

But any momentum gained was quickly lost in the third quarter, as Greg Bell scored two touchdowns, and Chance Bell and Jordan Byrd added scoring runs for the Aztecs.

“We just physically got beat up on both sides of the football,” Andersen said. “We missed tackles again on defense. We had opportunities to make them. That’s not all on the kids, that’s on coaches too. They need to be in position to be able to make the plays and do what you’ve got to do. That was a team that did not win the physical battle on either side, again.”

Utah State opened the season last week with a 42-13 loss at Boise State. Jason Shelley struggled again at quarterback, completing 13 of 21 passes for just 81 yards and an interception. Shelly threw for just 92 yards last week against the Broncos.

“Tonight on offense, we were driving the ball pretty well, but kept getting three and outs and couldn’t finish drives,” Thompkins said. “We were getting off the field too fast and getting our defense right back on. I feel we could execute way better than we did. We gotta get better, we just need to get better. Everybody’s gotta get better.”

Leading rusher Jaylen Warren missed the game with a leg injury. Devontae Henry-Cole had 27 yards rushing to lead the Aggies.

Carson Baker completed 18 of 27 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns for San Diego State, which improved to 2-0 on the season.

Utah State (0-2) next plays at Nevada November 5th.