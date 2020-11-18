Utah State game against Wyoming canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests

The game will be ruled a no-contest and not be rescheduled

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State football game Thursday night at Wyoming has been canceled because of and upward trend of positive COVID-19 tests within the Aggies program.

Due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases within the Utah State football program, the Aggies are unable to participate in the scheduled game on Nov. 19 at Wyoming.



Therefore, the MW is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game. pic.twitter.com/MXq1PCUj8Q — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 18, 2020

The is the latest downturn in an already disastrous season for Utah State. The Aggies have lost its first four games of the season, fired head coach Gary Andersen, and starting quarterback Jason Shelley was dismissed from the team.

Utah State (0-4) will now focus on its next game, Thursday, November 25th at home against New Mexico.