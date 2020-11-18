Utah State game against Wyoming canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State football game Thursday night at Wyoming has been canceled because of and upward trend of positive COVID-19 tests within the Aggies program.
The game will be ruled a no-contest and not be rescheduled.
The is the latest downturn in an already disastrous season for Utah State. The Aggies have lost its first four games of the season, fired head coach Gary Andersen, and starting quarterback Jason Shelley was dismissed from the team.
Utah State (0-4) will now focus on its next game, Thursday, November 25th at home against New Mexico.