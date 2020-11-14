Utah State falls to 0-4 after 35-16 loss to Fresno State

Fresno State wide receiver Josh Kelly (11) catches a pass as Utah State safety Shaq Bond (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – New head coach, same result for Utah State.

The Aggies put up a better fight this week, but it wan ‘t nearly enough, as Jake Haener threw for 422 yards and four touchdowns, three to Jalen Cropper, as Fresno State handed the Aggies their fourth straight loss to open the season, 35-16.

The loss spoils Frank Maile’s 2020 interim coaching debut. Maile took over for Gary Andersen after Andersen was fired last Saturday.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the outcome we expected,” Maile said. “I thought we started the game super strong with special teams and the offense. One of the goals offensively was to establish the running game. Second to that offensively was to protect the football. Unfortunately, we were not able to do a good job with that.”

For the second straight week, Utah State started the game strong. After an interception by Shaq Bond, Jaylen Warren busted off an 86-yard touchdown run to give the Aggies a 6-0 lead.

Haener then threw his first touchdown of the game to Cropper, a 9-yard strike, to give the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead.

Savon Scraper returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for his sixth career kick return for a touchdown, the most in school history, to give the lead right back to the Aggies, 13-7.

But Fresno State outscored the Aggies 21-3 in the second quarter, as Haener threw a 59-yard touchdown to Cropper and a 71-yard score to Josh Kelley. The Bulldogs went into the half with a 28-16 lead after a 4-yard touchdown run by Ronnie Rivers.

After a scoreless third quarter, Fresno State extended its lead in the fourth quarter as Haener and Cropper hooked up on a scoring strike for the third time. Cropper finished with 10 catches for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

Jason Shelley struggled once again at quarterback for the Aggies, completing just 9 of 24 passes for a season-high 144 yards.

Warren finished with 136 yards rushing on nine carries, while Devontae Henry-Cole added 73 yards on 11 carries. Utah State had a season-high 199 yards rushing.

“Shout out to our O-line,” said Warren, whose 86-yard run was the longest by an Aggie player since 2012. “They made everything they did happen today. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have put any points up on the board. We capitalize on our simple plays and execute on them. Today showed that there’s a start of something great, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Deven Thompkins led Utah State in receiving with three catches for 92 yards.

Utah State racked a season-high 343 total yards, but gave up 541 yards and 25 first downs to the Bulldogs.

“Defensively, I don’t think the score reflected how we played on the field once again,” said linebacker AJ Vongphachanh, who led the Aggies with nine tackles. “It starts with limiting the plays – the big plays, the explosive plays. That starts with me, cleaning up the little things I need to clean up and going from there. We had the energy. Run-wise, I think we were able to stop the run effectively, then later in the game getting them off the field on third downs. But again, it comes down to the bigger plays.”

Utah State (0-4) next plays at Wyoming Saturday, November 21st.

“We’ve got to be better,” Maile said. “We’ve got to be better coaches. We’ve got to coach this a little cleaner. I thought there were some positives there in things we needed to establish that we weren’t able to do this year offensively. There is some stuff to build on. Moving forward, it is going to be a short week for us going into Wyoming, but there are some positives there that we need to catapult forward to where we need to be.”