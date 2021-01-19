Utah State extends winning streak to 11 games with 83-64 win over Colorado State

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State win streak is still going.

Brock Miller scored 20 points, while Neemias Queta recorded his seventh double-double of the season as Utah State rolled to an 83-64 victory over Colorado State on Tuesday night for its 11th straight victory.

This is the longest winning streak the Aggies have had since 2012-13 when they won 13 straight.

Queta finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for his 21st career double-double. He also had three blocks, two assists and one steal as the Aggies improved to 12-3 on the season, 9-0 in the Mountain West Conference, one half game ahead of Boise State for first place.

“I thought we did a really good job on the defensive end,” Queta said. “That’s just our identity. We shared the ball really well tonight, too. It was a battle. We wanted to be the ones that played the whole time. They’re a really good team, and you can’t let up any kind of lead against them.”

Alphonso Anderson added 12 points off the bench for Utah State, which snapped the Rams’ winning streak at four straight.

“It was a great win for the Aggies,” said Utah State head coach Craig Smith. “We played well from start to finish in a lot of different phases. Colorado State is a very good team. They put a lot of pressure on you in a lot of different spots on the offensive end, and you really have to be on point with how you’re guarding them. Fortunately for us, they missed some clean looks. We need to address that and be tighter with that going into the game on Thursday.”

Colorado State was led by Isaiah Stevens, who had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Adam Thistlewood chipped in 14 points as the Rams shot just 32.1 percent in the first half in falling behind by 15 (44-29) at the break.

Justin Bean, Marco Anthony and Rollie Worster chipped in eight points apiece for the Aggies, who shot a season-high 52.6 percent from the 3-point line (10-of-19). Miller led the way from downtown as he was 6-for-10.

CSU, which led just one time on the night – the Rams scored the first two points of the game on a basket by Kendle Moore, who finished with eight – became the first time in eight games to score 60 or more points against the Aggies.

“There are a lot of things that stand out, but the biggest thing that stood out to me was our defense,” said Colorado State head coach Niko Medved. “We knew we had to rebound and I think they had four offensive rebounds at the first media timeout. Some of that was blocking out, some of that was poor ball-screen coverage. If Neemias Queta is right there in the paint and you don’t have a body on him early, unless you have a chainsaw, he’s going to get the offensive rebound.”

The Aggies outrebounded the Rams 44-25, including a 13-4 edge on the offensive glass. Utah State scored 12 second-chance points and tallied 21 points off of 15 CSU turnovers. Furthermore, the home team had 20 helpers, including a career-high nine from Worster, on 26 made baskets.

Leading 13-12 with 13:24 to go in the first half, Utah State broke the game open with a 27-12 run, expanding its lead to 16 with less than four minutes remaining until intermission.

The Rams shot 40.4 percent from the field (21-of-52), including 33.3 percent from the 3-point line (9-of-27), and 72.2 percent from the free throw line (13-of-18). USU shot 45.6 percent from the field (26-of-57) and 75.0 percent from the charity stripe (21-of-28).

Utah State concludes its series with Colorado State on Thursday, Jan. 21. at 9:00 p.m.