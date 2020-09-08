Utah State Capitol closes Tuesday due to high winds

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah State Capitol is closed Tuesday after a night of dangerously high winds and other dangerous conditions. Governor Gary Herbert made the announcement via Twitter Tuesday morning.

Due to high winds and dangerous conditions around the building, we are closing the Capitol building to state employees today. Stay home and safe. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) September 8, 2020

The building will be closed to all state employees and they are encouraged to stay home and stay safe on Tuesday.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox also Tweeted pictures from the Capitol building Tuesday morning showing the extensive damages around the Capitol building.