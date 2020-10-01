Utah State 2020 football schedule released

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State’s 2020 football schedule is out.

The Aggies will play a Mountain West conference-only 8-gane football schedule beginning October 24th at Boise State.

The top two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will face off in the Mountain West Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Utah State’s 2020 Mountain West schedule will include home games against San Diego State (10/31), Fresno State (11/14), New Mexico (11/28) and Air Force (12/5), and road games at Boise State (10/24), Nevada (11/7), Wyoming (11/21) and Colorado State (12/12).

Utah State opens the season at defending Mountain West champion Boise State on Oct. 24, as the Broncos are USU’s 15th-oldest rivalry with 24 previous meetings. USU’s home opener will be the following weekend as it hosts San Diego State on Saturday, Oct. 31, in what will be the 14th meeting between the two programs.

The month of November will begin with a road game at Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 7, as Utah State will be facing the Wolf Pack for the 26th time in what is the 14th-most played rivalry in school history. USU then returns home to host Fresno State on Saturday, Nov. 14, as the Aggies and Bulldogs will be meeting for the 32nd time in what is the 11th-most played rivalry in school history. The Aggies then travel to Wyoming for a game on Saturday, Nov. 21, as their game against the Cowboys will be the 71st meeting, in what is the Aggies’ fourth-oldest rivalry.

Utah State will end November and begin December with back-to-back home games as it hosts New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 28, and Air Force on Saturday, Dec. 5. The Lobos are USU’s 13th-oldest rivalry with 26 previous meetings, while its meeting with the Falcons will be the eighth in series history.

The regular season will end the following weekend as Utah State plays at Colorado State on Saturday, Dec. 12, as the Rams are USU’s third-oldest rivalry with 76 previous meetings.

Ticket information for Utah State’s 2020 home games will be announced soon. A limited number of fans will be allowed inside Maverik Stadium based on safety guidelines set by local and state health officials and Utah State University.

2020 UTAH STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Last Meeting Series Record

Oct. 24 at Boise State* 2019 – L, 21-56 (h) USU trails, 5-19-0

Oct. 31 SAN DIEGO STATE* 2019 – W, 23-17 (a) USU trails, 2-12-0

Nov. 7 at Nevada* 2019 – W, 36-10 (h) USU trails, 7-18-0

Nov. 14 FRESNO STATE* 2019 – W, 37-35 (a) USU trails, 13-17-1

Nov. 21 at Wyoming* 2019 – W, 26-21 (h) USU leads, 40-26-4

Nov. 28 NEW MEXICO* 2019 – W, 38-25 (a) Series tied, 13-13-0

Dec. 5 AIR FORCE* 2019 – L, 7-31 (a) USU trails, 3-5-0

Dec. 12 at Colorado State* 2019 – W, 34-24 (h) USU trails, 35-39-2

Dec. 19 Mountain West Championship

Home Games in CAPS

* – Mountain West game