Utah soldier killed in Afghanistan to be laid to rest Thursday

Sergeant 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins, 31, of Ogden passed away on June 30, 2019 in Helmand province, Afghanistan due to non-combat related injuries. Robbins was a Green Beret medical sergeant with three combat deployments. He was remembered by Col. Lawrence G. Ferguson as “a skilled soldier.” Robbins was a husband and father of a newborn son.

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Funeral services for a Utah soldier who died serving in Afghanistan are set for Thursday.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins was on his third tour of duty when officials say he died from a non-combat injury on June 30th.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. St. James Catholic Church located at 495 North Harrison Blvd. followed by a burial with military honors at Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden.

The events are open to the public. Those planning to attend or stand by during the procession are asked to wear red, white, and blue to show support for his family.

Governor Herbert issued a statement, saying :

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sergeant First Class Elliott J. Robbins. I am grateful to him for the service he gave his country. Jeanette and I extend our sincere condolences to his parents, his wife and son at this difficult time. Our hearts and prayers are with them.”



Here’s a look at the procession route:

