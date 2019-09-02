Newsfore Opt-In Form

Utah sobriety program for DUI offenders expands to county

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah authorities have extended a new program that allows some DUI offenders across the state to keep their driver licenses in exchange for sobriety.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Sunday that the 24/7 Sobriety Program was created in July 2018 as a sentencing option with the intent to reduce fatalities and the number of repeat alcohol and drug offenders.

Authorities say the program was expanded from a handful of judges to all courts in Weber County after eight convicted offenders successfully completed its requirements.

Authorities say multiple sobriety tests are given every day for a year, and offenders can keep their jobs and afford to pay fines because they’re able to keep driving.

Authorities say the program focuses on second-time offenders because a third conviction is a felony in Utah.

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com

