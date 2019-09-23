Utah slips to Fall–It’s the first day of Autumn 2019!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Autumn 2019 arrived at 1:50 AM MDT, Monday morning. The autumnal equinox is the halfway point between our longest and shortest days of the year. It’s the exact moment when the sun appears straight over Earth’s equator (zero degrees latitude) and our entire planet receives roughly equal amounts of daylight and darkness. The word “equinox” is derived from Latin and means equal night.

In Utah, we welcome fall with Autumn weather, temperatures in the 70s and sunshine for most of the state. A weak storm system, will bring a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday, mainly across southern Utah. Dry and seasonal weather continues through next week with numbers very pleasant in the 70s. Our next storm system approaches late next week with the best chance of rain and snow levels dipping yet again. We’ve seen two storm in the month of September bring snow to our higher elevations.

