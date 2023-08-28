CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Shakespeare Festival is celebrating the Armed Forces with its “Military Appreciation Days,” offering free tickets to military personnel from Sept. 4-9.

According to the festival, Military Appreciation Days recognizes the invaluable sacrifices, commitment, and unwavering dedication of veterans and active-duty members.

Eligible patrons reportedly include those with a military ID or DD214 form. Those who qualify can receive four complimentary tickets per ID to any of the 2023 shows during specified dates, according to festival officials. The tickets can reportedly be split across multiple shows or all used for a single performance.

The festival notes, however, that the tickets cannot be redeemed for premiere seating sections.

Donn Jersey, director of development and communication, said he is honored to be the son of a proud Vietnam veteran.

“Once again the Utah Shakespeare Festival wants to extend a warm welcome and humble thank you to all of those that made sacrifices for our country and every one of us,” Jersey said.

To reserve tickets, festival officials said to call 800-PLAYTIX or visit the box office near the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre. Festival officials said that the offer cannot be reserved online and that spaces are limited.

Military Appreciation Performances include:

Monday, Sept 4:

“A Raisin in the Sun,” 2 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre

“Timon of Athens,” 2 p.m., Anes Studio Theatre

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 8 p.m., Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre ( Sensory-Friendly/All-Access performance )

) “Jane Austen’s Emma the Musical,” 8 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre

Tuesday, Sept. 5:

“The Play That Goes Wrong,” 2 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre

“Coriolanus,” 2 p.m., Anes Studio Theatre

“Romeo and Juliet,” 8 p.m., Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre

“A Raisin in the Sun,” 8 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre

Wednesday, Sept 6:

“Jane Austen’s Emma the Musical,” 2 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre

“Timon of Athens,” 2 p.m., Anes Studio Theatre

“Romeo and Juliet,” 8 p.m., Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre

“The Play That Goes Wrong,” 8 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre

Thursday, Sept. 7:

“A Raisin in the Sun,” 2 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre

“Coriolanus,” 2 p.m., Anes Studio Theatre

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 8 p.m., Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre

“Jane Austen’s Emma the Musical,” 8 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre

Friday, Sept. 8:

“The Play That Goes Wrong,” 2 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre

“Timon of Athens,” 2 p.m., Anes Studio Theatre

“Romeo and Juliet,” 8 p.m., Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre

“A Raisin in the Sun,” 8 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre

Saturday, Sept. 9: