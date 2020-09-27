Utah Senators Romney, Lee, offer words of praise for Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News, NewsNation Now) – Two Utah Senators are offering words of praise after Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to become the next associate justice to the Supreme Court.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney said Barrett is a highly-respected jurist with distinguished legal and academic credentials.

“My constitutional role to provide advice and consent on a Supreme Court nomination is one of my most serious responsibilities as a senator, and I believe our next justice must faithfully apply the law and our Constitution, impartially and regardless of policy preferences,” said Romney. “I look forward to meeting with Judge Barrett, reviewing her record thoroughly, and carefully evaluating her qualifications.”

Utah Senator Mike Lee took to his social media to express his thoughts about Barrett as well:

“Judge Barrett is going to be a fantastic Supreme Court Justice,” said Lee. “I think she’ll be devoted to the principle of constitutionally limited government. That’s what President Trump promised his voters. It is what I promised my voters. And we are going to keep our promise to the voters who elected us.”

Barrett, 48, was nominated by President Trump in a Saturday evening ceremony in the Rose Garden.

“It is my honor to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court,” President Trump announced. “She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the constitution: Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

If confirmed to replace liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at age 87 on Sept. 18, Barrett would become the fifth woman ever to serve on the top U.S. judicial body and push its conservative majority to a commanding 6-3.