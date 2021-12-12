Salt Lake City, UT (ABC 4) – A Utah senator says ‘Amber Alerts should not be used for custody disputes between parents.’
In a tweet sent out Sunday morning by District 23 Republican senator, Todd Weiler, said he feels like it is ‘completely undermining the Amber Alert system.’ The senator sent the tweet after an Amber Alert was issued for four girls out of South Jordan. The suspect in the alert was the children’s mother, who is not allowed to have them without supervised visitation.
The girls were later found safe in California.
Utah’s criteria for an AMBER Alert:
- Law enforcement believes a child or children have been abducted
- The child or children are 17 years old or younger
- Law enforcement believes the victim(s) face imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death
- There is information that could assist the public in the safe recovery of the victim or apprehension of a suspect