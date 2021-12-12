Salt Lake City, UT (ABC 4) – A Utah senator says ‘Amber Alerts should not be used for custody disputes between parents.’

In a tweet sent out Sunday morning by District 23 Republican senator, Todd Weiler, said he feels like it is ‘completely undermining the Amber Alert system.’ The senator sent the tweet after an Amber Alert was issued for four girls out of South Jordan. The suspect in the alert was the children’s mother, who is not allowed to have them without supervised visitation.

Repeat after me: Amber Alerts should not be used for custody disputes between parents. — Todd Weiler (@gopTODD) December 12, 2021 Tweet sent out by Senator Todd Weiler

The girls were later found safe in California.