Utah Senator Mike Lee’s physician recommends end to his COVID-19 isolation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Senator Mike Lee’s physician recommends an end to his isolation after COVID-19 diagnosis 10 days ago.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) posted the letter he received from Attending Physician of the United States Congress Dr. Brian Monahan on Monday, containing guidance about his COVID-19 status.

“Based upon current CDC guidelines, you have met criteria to end COVID-19 isolation for those with mild to moderate disease. Specifically, it has been greater than 10 days since symptom onset, you have had no fever in absence of fever reducing medication for at least 24 hours, and your other symptoms have improved. The CDC does not recommend repeat SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing if these criteria are met.”

You can read the full letter here.

Sen. Lee took to social media on Oct 2 saying he had been experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies and out of an abundance of caution he was tested for COVID-19.m He later tested positive.