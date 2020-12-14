Utah running back Jordan Wilmore in action against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

With emergence of freshman Ty Jordan, Wilmore and Brumfield decide to transfer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – On the same day, the Utah football team lost two of its top running backs, as Jordan Wilmore and Devin Brumfield both announced they were entering the transfer portal.

Both Wilmore and Brumfield started games this season for the Utes, but freshman Ty Jordan has taken over the bulk of the carries the last two games. Jordan has rushed for 314 yards and three touchdowns in victories over Oregon State and Colorado.

Jordan also rushed for 97 yards against Washington, and has 443 total yards this season. He is averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry, and has become the workhorse back for the Utes.

Wilmore, a highly-touted recruit out of Southern California, rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown as a backup to Zack Moss in 2019. This season, Jordan has battled injuries, and ended up with just 54 yards on 18 carries.

Brumfield had 85 yards rushing this season and one touchdown. In his three seasons with the Utes, Brumfield rushed for 390 yards and three touchdowns.

Micah Bernard, who had five carries for 14 yards against Colorado, becomes the primary backup running back behind Jordan.

Utah (2-2) has one game left in the regular season, Saturday against Washington State, before possibly playing in a bowl game.