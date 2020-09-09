Utah Royals star Christen Press signs with Manchester United

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Royals are losing its biggest star.

U.S. National Team member Christen Press has signed with Manchester United in the FA Women’s Super League. , but the Royals will maintain her NWSL rights.

I’m excited to share that I am joining Manchester United this season! I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club and beyond ready to get back on the field! @ManUtdWomen pic.twitter.com/JH9viQu5E4 — Christen Press (@ChristenPress) September 9, 2020

In her two and a half years with the club Press has appeared in 25 matches and has recorded 10 goals and four assists, good for the second-most in club history for both categories. During the 2019 season Press was named the Player of the Month for August, the Player of the Week in week 17 and earned a spot on the Best XI for the fourth time in her NWSL career.

The Royals will resume the NWSL season September 20nd against Portland.