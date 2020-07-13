Utah Royals head into knockout round with second straight loss

Casey Short scores the only goal of the game in the 85th minute for Chicago

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After a strong start to the tournament, the Utah Royals are limping into the knockout round.

Casey Short scored the only goal of the game in the 85th minute, as the Chicago Red Stars defeated the Royals, 1-0, at Zions Bank Stadium Sunday night.

The Royals out-shot the Red Stars 9-7, but were only able to put three shots on frame.

U.S. national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher got three saves in the win for the Red Stars, while Abby Smith made three saves for Utah.

The Royals conclude the preliminary round with a record of 1-2-1. Utah will begin the knockout round either Friday or Saturday, and learn their seeding after Monday night’s games are concluded.