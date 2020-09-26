Utah Royals fight to a 2-2 draw against OL Reign

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The first game at Rio Tinto Stadium in 2020 for the Utah Royals ends in a draw against OL Reign.

The Royals got on the board first in the ninth minute when Aminata Diallo took a shot from 25 yards out. Casey Murphy got a hand on the ball but was unable to deflect it.

Utah added to the lead in the 22nd minute. Brittany Ratcliffe sent in the perfect cross and Tziarra King went up for a header into the goal for the 2-0 lead.

“Britt played a beautiful ball right to my head,” King said. “She couldn’t have put it any more perfect. Luckily I got up and redirected it. Big credit to Britt on that one.”

Just one minute later, the Reign answered back when Bethany Balcer scored off of the assist by Stephanie Cox. In the 28th minute, Rosie White went right through the legs of Mallory Weber for the goal, tying the game 2-2.

The second half saw a handful of chances for the Royals. With time winding down, the Royals earned a pair of corner kicks. Lo’eau LaBonta took a shot off the first corner, but Murphy deflected it over the net. On the next corner, Weber wasn’t able to handle the pass and time expired.

The Royals next host the Portland Thorns Saturday October 3rd at 8:00 p.m. The Thorns won their last meeting 3-0.