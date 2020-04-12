Utah respiratory therapist to help at NYC Tisch Hospital

William Pressgrove of Salt Lake City is a veteran and a respiratory therapist.

“I’ve been wanting to serve my country and my community for many years,” he said.

When he saw what was happening in New York City, he had to find a way to help.

The Big Apple is the epicenter in the United States for the COVID19 pandemic.

“This was a good opportunity for me to continue paying it forward and continue to help my country and see if we can knock this thing down before it gets completely out of hand,” said Pressgrove.

As a traveling nurse, Pressgrove deploys to fill the medical need in places experiencing staffing shortages.

He took off from the Salt Lake City International Airport Saturday afternoon, and arrived in Manhattan in the evening.

It’s where he’ll be for the next two months as he uses his skills to help patients at NYU Tisch Hospital.

“It takes a respiratory therapist to run a ventilator and to manage a ventilator to hopefully get that patient off the ventilator alive,” said Pressgrove.

He speaks on what he maybe up against.

“In the ICU, it’s usually a one to one ratio,” said Pressgrove. “Right now, it’s a three to one ratio. So, the nurses are overloaded. In my experience, in a busy ICU a one to one ratio for a nurse is a five to one maybe six to one ratio for a respiratory therapist. So, I’m hoping that I don’t have 20 patients when I go into work, but it’s possible.”

In his absence, William will be away from his wife Melissa, and their five children.

“My youngest is just a year old, and it’s definitely a concern,” she said. “I have health issues myself. I know given the situation, they’re taking a lot of extreme measures to make sure things stay at the hospital.”

William says he’s shipping his motorcycle to New York. It’s so he can take a two-week road trip to decompress and make sure he’s healthy before returning back to his family