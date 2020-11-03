Utah reports an increase of 1,669 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 6 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Tuesday, November 3, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 1,669 additional cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths.

The state health department reported 1,105,427 Utahns had been tested for the virus. This is an increase of 7,834 people tested from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,647 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.1%.

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are now 119,375 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state’s death toll due to the virus is 620.

There are 366 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 5,665.

COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined their new transmission index guidance system see the new information below:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at minimum when thresholds are met.

