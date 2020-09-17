Utah reports 911 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Thursday, Sept. 17, the Utah Department of Health reported 911 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state and no new deaths.

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are 60,658 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state health department reported 735,138 Utahns have been tested for the virus. An increase of 5,447 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 661 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 11.9%

The state’s death toll due to the virus is now 437.

Dr. Dunn said,

“We learned from our experience this summer that wearing masks and practicing physical distancing, along with staying home when we’re sick and washing our hands regularly, can help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

We are currently experiencing a new spike in cases, similar to what we saw earlier in the summer. It’s time to reiterate the importance of people taking these preventive measures. By wearing masks, physically distancing, and staying home if we are sick, we can prevent unnecessary death and illness.”

More information about COVID-19 in Utah this week

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,401 hospitalized cases. There are 120 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

50,108 of our cases, are considered “recovered”. A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.

For a closer look at hospitalization and mortality, records click the link.

Utah is now tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at its long-term care facilities. More than 200 facilities across the state are impacted by the virus. The outbreaks in the facilities are across Utah, including recent outbreaks at long-term care facilities in St. George.

Utah’s coronavirus dashboard now includes information on various outbreaks in the state. An outbreak is defined by two or more cases associated with a setting outside of the household within 14 days.

Salt Lake City, is the only city still in the “yellow” risk phase, the majority of Utah is in the ”yellow/ low-risk” phase of reopening while the governor moved several rural counties to green.

Updated Color Code Map as of September 10, 2020

Flatten the curve

Utah public health officials say the “epidemic curve status” looks at how the trend in cases is changing over time and assigns a trend category to each day, based on whether the three-day daily average of cases is increasing, staying stable, or decreasing.