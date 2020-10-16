Utah reports 1,496 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 8 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — On Friday, Oct. 16, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 1,496 additional cases of COVID-19 and 8 more deaths.

The state health department reported 957,309 Utahns had been tested for the virus. An increase of 9,307 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,224 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.9%

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are now 91,957 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state’s death toll due to the virus is 537.

There are 290 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,559 hospitalized cases.

68,092 of our cases are considered “recovered.” A case with a diagnosis of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.

After Friday’s data was released, Gov. Herbert issued the following statement:

“The spike in cases we have seen in recent weeks is unsustainable. As Utahns, it is our duty to work together to turn things around. We must exercise all necessary precautions and follow all public health guidance. Utahns must wear a mask around others, socially distance, and limit social gathering sizes. Unless we do these things, we can expect to see more sobering days like today. This is vital to ensure our healthcare system is not overwhelmed treating patients who contract COVID-19.” “If we cannot get this spike under control, and based on today’s data, we expect four more counties to automatically be designated as high transmission areas next week as part of our newly revised and updated transmission index. High transmission areas have more strict public health requirements than moderate and low areas. We are grateful to Utahns who commit to limiting the spread of COVID-19. We must all do our part to protect the health and safety of our fellow Utahns and the economic well being of our state. As families travel for fall break, please take extra precautions by keeping your distance from other family groups and wearing a mask if you can’t.”

COVID-19 Transmission Index:

Tuesday the state of Utah defined their new transmission index guidance system see the new information below:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at minimum when thresholds are met.

Current Transmission Index Status: