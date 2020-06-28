Utah Red Cross offers help to evacuees of the Traverse Fire

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – As the Traverse wildfire spreads threatening homes and neighborhoods near Lehi and Draper, the American Red Cross is assisting people who have been evacuated from their homes.

Evacuated residents can check in with the Red Cross for assistance and services at Skyridge Highschool at 300 North Center Street.

For social distancing purposes, the Red Cross asks evacuees remain in their cars.

Evacuations have also started in Draper. For those affected you can go to Draper Park Middle School at 13133 South 1300 East in Draper.

For those who are in areas near the Traverse Fire not under a mandatory evacuation order, remember to be prepared to evacuate in case the fire spreads to your area.

The Red Cross advises gathering the following:

Key items to include in your kit are personal protective equipment, prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and a digital copy of important documents. Don’t forget to bring special items for family members who have unique needs or for children, such as diapers, formula and toys. Always remember the pets as well.