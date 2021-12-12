Utah Red Cross deploys first crew to help relief efforts for tornados that ripped across 5 states

A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

(ABC 4) – The Utah Red Cross have deployed crews to support the relief efforts caused by the catastrophic tornadoes that ripped across five states. The storm impacted people in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Statement from Heidi Ruster CEO American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region

“Our hearts are with the families affected by the significant tornadoes through the center of our country affecting 12 states. Red Cross teams are active throughout these areas addressing emergency needs of shelter, food, and basic needs at this time. Utah volunteers stand at the ready to deploy as needs arise and the extent of damage is appreciated. “

You can help people affected by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Those in areas unaffected by this tornado outbreak are urged to make an appointment today to give blood in the days and weeks ahead to help ensure blood products are available for patients wherever the need arises.

For those interested in helping people specifically affected by the recent tornadoes, write “Southern and Midwest Tornadoes” in the memo line of a check and mail it with a completed donation form to the address on the form or your local Red Cross chapter.