UTAH (ABC4) – New research conducted by Babysense has deemed Utah one of America’s healthiest states.

According to recent research, only 10.3% of children in Utah are obese. This statistic ranks Utah as No. 3 in terms of the states with the lowest childhood obesity rates in America.

For comparison, in Montana, the state with the lowest childhood obesity rate in the U.S., 10% of children are obese. In Kentucky, the state with the highest childhood obesity rate, 23.8% of children are obese.

In addition to the state’s childhood obesity rate, the research revealed the following about Utah: