SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Although many would argue America’s childcare system is broken, Utah is coming out on top when it comes to taking care of its youngest citizens.

Utah is ranked second in the United States in overall child well-being and economic well-being, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 34th annual KIDS COUNT® Data Book.

Each year, the Data Book ranks states according to how children are faring, presenting national and state data. Last year, Utah came in fourth.

This year’s publication continues to present its data across four domains: economic well-being, education, health and family, and community. The report includes pre-pandemic figures, as well as more recent statistics, and shares the latest information of its kind available.

The Data Book uses the key indicators to break down the childcare systems available to residents of each state. Statistics show many people raising children are unable to find secure care that is compatible with work schedules or budgets — even when childcare is accessible it is often not affordable. This problem is further heightened because childcare workers are poorly paid and often unsupported on the job.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Childcare costs in Utah average over $9000 per year and it’s reported that 13% of Utah families experienced job changes because of childcare.

The KIDS COUNT index reflects child health and educational outcomes as well as risks and protective factors, such as economic well-being, family structure, and community context. The index incorporates a developmental perspective on childhood and includes experiences across life stages, from birth through early adulthood. The indicators are consistently and regularly measured, which allows for legitimate comparisons across states and over time. The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 34th annual KIDS COUNT® Data Book

Even with its high rank, Utah still has plenty of room for growth. In the individual indicators lists, Utah ranked #18 in health and #6 in Education. Indicators showed staggering numbers for Utah students in reading and math — with 63% of fourth graders not being proficient in reading and 65% of eighth-grade students not being proficient in math.

Economic well-being indicators report that at least 8% of children in Utah live in poverty, and 19% of children have parents who lack secure employment. This is in addition to 22% of children living in households with high housing cost burdens. Some of the hardest hit areas in Utah were Piute, San Juan, Wayne, San Pete Carbon, and Iron Counties, with poverty levels for children ranging from 15% to 32%.

Voices for Utah Children, which advocates for policies and practices that benefit all Utah Children, reports, “The failings of the childcare market also affect the current and future health of the American economy… All of these challenges put parents under tremendous stress to meet the dual responsibilities of providing for their families and ensuring their children are safe and nurtured.”