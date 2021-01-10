Utah ranked in top 5 worst COVID-19 rates in US

UTAH (ABC4 News) – The Center for Disease Control has now ranked Utah in the top five for having the worst average daily COVID-19 cases.

Utah has 98.3 average daily cases per 100,000 over the last 7 days, according to the CDC. Arizona tops out the list at #1 with 133.8 cases.

Intermountain Healthcare’s Jess Gomez tweeted on Sunday that Utah was headed in the wrong direction:

Since January 21, 2020, the CDC reports Utah as the third-highest rate in the country with 9,474 cases per 100,000 behind North and South Dakota.

Utah reported 2,276 cases on Sunday and 10,056 people tested since Saturday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 3,212 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 31.5%. 

The state reports 102,809 vaccines administered.

