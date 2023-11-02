SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — For the first time, Utah public schools saw their year-over-year enrollment numbers decline.

The Utah State Board of Education said Thursday that enrollment in the public education system decreased by nearly 2,000 students this year, marking a 0.3% decrease from 2022.

The biggest drops were in elementary grades. Kindergarten classes saw a 3% dip while first-grade classes saw a 4.4% decline.

The story was different for charter schools in the public system. According to officials, public charter schools added more than 500 students this year, marking a 1% increase over 2022.



Charter schools in Utah now account for more than 79,000 students in the public school population, or 12% of students statewide, education officials said.



According to Gina James, a spokesperson for the Utah Association of Public Charter Schools, the increase in charter enrollment shows “public charter school parents appreciate school choice” and the option to seek out a school that best fits their child.

The latest enrollment statistics show the Alpine School District is the largest in Utah, with 84,710 students. The second-largest is Davis, with 70,703 students, and the third-largest is Granite, with 58,312 students.

Demographically, 30% of public school students were listed as “economically disadvantaged,” according to state data. Nearly 13% were listed as students with disabilities.

About 71% of public school students were listed as white, the data shows. Hispanic students accounted for nearly 20% of the population, while the figures for Black, Asian, Pacific Islander, and American Indian students were all under 2%. Just over 3% of students were listed as multiracial.