Utah Pride Center announces events to celebrate Transgender Awareness Week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Transgender Awareness Week begins Friday, Nov. 13, and Utah Pride Center has announced several events to honor the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost from acts of violence.

As stated in a press release issued by Utah Pride Center, it is estimated that over 320 transgender or gender non-conforming lives, worldwide, were taken since November of 2019, up from an estimated 285 from the previous year.

“In the U.S. some 34 individuals have been killed, with trans people of color being the most affected by violence and have the life expectancy of just 35-years-old,” according to the Human Rights Campaign.

This year’s events:

SUNDAY – Transgender Flags posted at Salt Lake City and County Building – Project Rainbow, partnering with Transgender Education Advocates (TEA), will be displaying 320 trans pride flags

at the City and County Building. Each flag will be marked with the name of a transgender person who was murdered in the last year, that we know of. This is in addition to the many yard signs and 500 trans pride flags that will be staked in yards across Utah.

People can sign up for $15 to get a flag staked in their yard through Project Rainbow. All proceeds will be donated to transgender supporting organizations and initiatives.



MONDAY – Utah Pride Center to Raise Trans Pride Flag – The Utah Pride Center will raise the Trans Pride Flag all week in honor of Transgender Awareness Week. This will take place at 9 a.m.



MONDAY – Employment Empowerment Conference – A virtual employment event which will feature pre-recorded content and live Q&A with resources for trans and gender non-conforming folks seeking employment. 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. online at https://www.facebook.com/events/369944810913841

TUESDAY – Salt Lake City Council to Adopt a Resolution – The Salt Lake City Council will adopt a resolution recognizing November 20th as Transgender Day of Remembrance in their weekly formal meeting. This will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the Virtual City Council Meeting

FRIDAY – Stories of Trans Resilience – LGBT Services at UVU, together with Spectrum, Genderbands, and Provo Pride, invite you to join us in sharing stories of transgender resilience. Starts at 1 p.m. MST and is available to view online: https://www.facebook.com/events/659759598030432/

FRIDAY – Candlelight Vigil and Reading of Names – Project Rainbow and the Transgender Education Advocates (TEA) to read each name on every trans pride flag during a candlelight vigil. The number of people is limited due to COVID. 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Virtual Meeting or through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/752584321997715/

Major Contributors for these events are: Transgender Education Advocates and Project Rainbow

Sponsors Include the Utah Pride Center, Equality Utah, Utah LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, and HRC Utah.

Transgender Day of Remembrance began in 1999 when a vigil took place to honor Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998.