Utah picks up Oklahoma transfer running back T.J. Pledger

Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger (5) carries during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In the wake of the tragic loss of running back Ty Jordan, the Utes football program signed one of the best available running backs in the transfer portal, T.J. Pledger.

The Oklahoma transfer made his announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon, saying, “Let’s Ride..”

As a junior for the Sooners in 2020, Pledger rushed for 451 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, but was never able to gain the starting job.

He announced his intention to transfer three weeks ago. In his first two seasons with Oklahoma, Pledger had 244 yards rushing and one touchdown.

Pledger is expected to compete for the starting running back job with Micah Bernard and incoming freshman Ricky Parks.

Pledger was one of the highest rated running backs in the country coming out of IMG Academy in Florida in 2018. He is originally from Pacoima, California.