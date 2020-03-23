Utah physician legislators urge businesses to donate personal protective equipment

FILE – In this Thursday, March 12, 2020 file photo, a worker wearing a mask and protective clothing walks between the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia hospital in northern Italy. The medical impact of the new coronavirus is coming into sharper focus in March 2020 as it continues its spread in what is now officially recognized as a pandemic. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah physician legislators are urging businesses to donate personal protective equipment during national shortages.

Today Rep. Suzanne Harrison (D-House District 32), Rep. Ray Ward (R- House District 19), and Rep Stewart Barlow (R- House District 17), all practicing physicians, called on Utah businesses that use personal protective equipment, PPE to donate N95 masks.

The United State is currently under a shortage of critical medical supplies that will help protect healthcare professionals who are at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“N95 masks are designed to protect medical workers from airborne particles and liquids contaminating the face,” says Rep. Harrison. “As a medical doctor, I know I speak for my colleagues in saying we are honored and ready to take care of you and your loved ones, but we need your help. If you or your company has clean, un-used, N95 masks, please donate them. Your donation will help our health care system function and help prevent the spread of disease.”

Below is a list of needed PPE items:

Masks N95 masks (clinical or industrial) Surgical masks

Face/eye protection Face shields (medical grade) Goggles (medical grade)

Gowns Isolation gowns Surgical gowns Tyvek suits

Gloves Examination gloves Surgical gloves



Businesses with personal protective equipment that are willing to donate are asked to deliver the items to: The Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 South West TempleSalt Lake City, UT 84101 Collection Site Hours between 8 am – 8 pm (starting Tuesday, March 24, 2020)

