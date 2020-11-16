Utah online university donates 100 tablets to students in South Carolina

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An online university in Utah is doing their part to help students in need by donating 100 tablets to shoolage children in South Carolina.

Independence University (IU), an accredited online university out of Millcreek, made the donation they say to help with the demand of more and more students transitioning to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic around the United States.

The tablets will go to students in the Chester County School District in South Carolina.

“Prior to COVID-19 we had a one to one ratio for devices, and after the pandemic happened, that demand went up,” says Chris Christoff, Director of Marketing and Communications for Chester County School District. “These extra tablets will be a tremendous help in keeping up with that.”

Dr. Alan Hansen, the Executive Director of Independence University, says donating the tablets is part of their mission to enrich the educational experience of all students by making technology more accessible to the masses.

“We are aware that technology, and specifically tablets, can make a huge difference in the educational performance for students who are participating in virtual learning,” says Hansen. “We are grateful to be in a position where we can help these young students in some measure, especially during this pandemic.”





The 100 Supersonic Windows tablets are refurbished tablets from former Independence University students. They were re-imaged and cleaned up before being shipped to Chester County School District’s headquarters in Chester, South Carolina.

