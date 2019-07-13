Utah officials delay medical cannabis growing licenses

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Applicants who want to legally grow medical cannabis in the State of Utah will have to wait a little longer to find out if they will receive a license.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announced Saturday morning it will delay the awarding of licenses originally scheduled for the 15th of July until the end of the month.

In a statement released Saturday by Jack Wilbur, Public Information Officer for the department, Wilbur said, “The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food said its medical cannabis selection committee is taking very seriously the responsibility of awarding grow licenses. With a record-breaking amount of applications, the department needs more time to go over each proposal.”

Wilbur says the decision committee is laser-focused on carefully reviewing each proposal while still ensuring Utahns will have a high-quality product available within the timeline set by the Legislature.

Each of the 81 application proposals to legally grow medical cannabis was 50 to 300 pages in length.