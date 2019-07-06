Utah officers shoot and kill barricaded fugitive wanted for kidnapping in California

34-year-old Jose Martinez was wanted out of Sacremento County, California for aggravated kidnapping (courtesy: West Jordan Police Dept.)

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – Officers shot and killed a man wanted out of California after an hours-long SWAT standoff in West Jordan Friday night.

West Jordan Police told ABC4 that another law enforcement agency was tracking 34-year-old Jose Martinez, a fugitive wanted for aggravated kidnapping out of Sacramento County, California.

When law enforcement caught up with Martinez, police said he ran off. K9 officers with West Jordan Police Dept. responded and tracked him to 6800 South Prairie Dune Drive (approximately 3800 West) in West Jordan, where police said he barricaded himself inside a relative’s condo.

SWAT teams were called in and, according to police, during negotiations Martinez implied he had a weapon. The standoff lasted several hours.

We’re told SWAT obtained a key and went into the condo. That’s when officers said shots were fired, and Martinez was killed. No officers were injured.

ABC4 is gathering more information on this incident and will update this story as those details come in.

West Jordan Polie dept. invoked officer-involved incident protocol. Because officers with West Jordan Police Dept. were involved in the shooting, West Valley Police Dept. is investigating.