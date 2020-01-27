Utah NBA fans remember Kobe Bryant

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)– From coast to coast fans are remembering the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the other victims in the fatal helicopter crash that happened Sunday morning in Los Angeles.

Utah Jazz fans created a growing memorial outside of Vivint Smart Home Arena in in Downtown Salt Lake.

Growing memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Vivint. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/SMveW65NKF — Jerad ABC 4 News (@4Jerad) January 27, 2020

“It symbolizes just a single player,” Salt Lake resident Jared Lemle said.

A single rose is what Jared Lemle said best honors Kobe Bryant.

“He made me love the game of basketball and I just enjoyed watching him play ever since 96′,” Lemle said.

Lemle is not alone.

“It was an amazing thing to see what he has done in the last 20 years with the Lakers; it’s incredible,” Salt Lake resident Steve Campbell said.

Authorities in L.A. say Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers crashed into a hillside in Southern California.

The crash killed everyone on board. Kobe’s death sent shock waves across Utah and around the world.

“It’s shocking it is hard it makes you realize that life is short and you need to appreciate what’s real in life,” Campbell said.

As fans continue to remember Kobe for his hard work on the court, Lemle says Kobe will always be his “good luck charm.”

The Utah Jazz released a statement reading in part, “From the time he entered the league, Kobe was a generational talent and one of the most competitive players in the game.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, their family and those close to them.”

