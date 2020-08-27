Utah National Guard Soldiers say it’s an honor to help fight California wildfires

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC 4 News) — Thursday, The Utah National Guard responded to wildfires in Northern California with two Black Hawk helicopters and nine soldiers.

No word where the soldiers will be stationed but officials say the number one task is to help drop water on the trouble spots.

The soldiers are gearing up to join nearly three dozen firefighters from Utah already in California assisting in containment efforts.

Soldiers spent the morning packing up the helicopters with enough resources to last throughout their 15 day deployment.

UNG preparing to deploy to NorCal. Details on @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/Qs3IYhJRA3 — Jerad ABC 4 News (@4Jerad) August 27, 2020



These soldiers say fighting massive fires by air has its challenges. “The pilot has to be on top of their game. You think about the environment we are working in flames, smoke, steep rugged terrain, hot summer temperatures, high altitudes all of those things factor into the performance of this aircraft and it makes it that much more risky,” Sergeant First Class Zach Kesler said.

The soldiers will land in Mather California just east of Sacramento where they will undergo a two-day training and then be placed into firefighting duty.

Containing the fires in Northern California could improve air quality in Utah.