Utah National Guard members provide security in the days ahead of the Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 News) – Every state’s national guard has been tasked with different responsibilities ahead of the 59th presidential inauguration. Utah National Guard members say they’re providing security around the nation’s capital.

“When we signed up, I don’t think either of us expected to do something like this,” Mangum said. “You go where the military tells you to go and complete the mission….it’s a neat experience.”

Major Mangum and Captain Belnap are two of Utah’s 350 service members standing guard around the nation’s capital region ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

Members deployed from Salt Lake City Friday, and Belnap and Mangum spoke to ABC4 News Monday from inside the Library of Congress.

“We’re just maintaining a presence here that ultimately fits into the larger objective – which is to protect the people, protect the property that’s around here,” Belnap said, “and ensuring that as we get closer to inauguration day, it will happen peacefully.”

They said members are safe and being taken care of.

“Everywhere we go, there’s a hot meal for us, or we pack a lunch sometimes,” Belnap said. “We feel like we’re being taken care of out here and we feel like we’re contributing to this historic event.”

Utah National Guard in Washington D.C. ahead of presidential inauguration.

Courtesy: Utah National Guard

Utah National Guard in Washington D.C. ahead of presidential inauguration.

Courtesy: Utah National Guard

Utah National Guard in Washington D.C. ahead of presidential inauguration.

Courtesy: Utah National Guard

Utah National Guard in Washington D.C. ahead of presidential inauguration.

Courtesy: Utah National Guard

Utah National Guard in Washington D.C. ahead of presidential inauguration.

Courtesy: Utah National Guard

Utah National Guard in Washington D.C. ahead of presidential inauguration.

Courtesy: Utah National Guard

Although they wish to be in the District of Columbia under different circumstances, for them, it’s still an honor.

“This is absolutely historic – that we’re here in this capacity, that we’re serving in this capacity,” Belnap said, “and a lot of us are just really learning a lot about who we are, about the democratic process, about what it means to be soldiers during this time in history.”

“Walking around the nation’s capital, reminds us of the sacrifice that went into building this country from the very Founding Fathers and everyone else that’s been a part of it,” Mangum said. “You know, supporting the constitution and being part of a nation of laws, it’s a real privilege.”

While there is heightened security around the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, Mangum said National Guard members have been a part of every event since George Washington.