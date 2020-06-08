SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Around 200 Utah National Guard Soldiers returned to Salt Lake City Sunday after being deployed to Washington, D.C. amid civil unrest last week.

The soldiers were from the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and spent five days in D.C. providing security at national monuments and assisting in cleanup efforts.

According to the Utah National Guard, the soldiers were sent following a request from President Donald Trump. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser objected to the military presence and asked President Trump to withdraw troops from her city.

While there, Utah soldiers were told they had to leave the hotel they were staying at. This move angered Senator Mike Lee who said in a statement: “Evicting Utah National Guard personnel from their hotels after a late-night shift risking their lives to protect Washington is a shameful, petty, discrediting decision by Mayor Bowser….their labor and sacrifice on behalf of Washingtonians deserves better than this embarrassing spectacle. If Mayor Bowser has a problem with President Trump she should take it up with him, not take it out on National Guard personnel in the middle of a dangerous deployment in her city.”

“With heavy hearts, we answered the call to our nation’s capital,” said Lt. Col. Brandon Holmer, officer in charge of the mobilization and commander, 1st Battalion, 19th SFG (A). “We feel grateful for the opportunity to support the Secret Service, the Department of Justice, the D.C. National Guard, the Parks Police and most of all to serve our fellow Americans. I’m proud of the professionalism and maturity with which our Utah guardsmen conducted themselves. We’re also thankful for the support of our Utah leadership. We’re happy that the situation has de-escalated and that we are able to come home.”

The Utah National Guard has nearly 7,500 Soldiers and Airmen. Utah National Guard officials said they stand ready to support the state of Utah and the United States of America during these unprecedented times.

“It’s an honor to get an opportunity to serve in our nation’s capital,” said Sgt. Gilberto Reynosa, a chemical specialist with the 19th SFG (A). “Seeing the aftermath from the events of last week, we felt a tremendous sense of pride to be able to repair some of our monuments. When I got the chance to deploy to D.C. I did not think twice. I would do it again.”