Utah moves up to #6 in College Football Playoff Rankings

Salt Lake City, UT – Saturday October 26, 2019: College Football. University of Utah vs California at Rice-Eccles Stadium. ©2019 Bryan Byerly

The Utes move up one spot headed into regular season finale against Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah football team is inching closer towards a shot at the College Football Playoffs.

In the latest rankings released Tuesday, the Utes moved up one spot to #6 headed into their regular season finale Saturday night against Colorado at 5:30 p.m. on ABC4.

If the Utes (10-1) win, they will clinch the Pac-12 South title and take on Oregon for the Pac-12 Championship on December 7th in Santa Clara, California. If Utah loses, #22 USC will win the South Division.

Ohio State moved into the top spot in the CFB Playoff Poll, followed by #2 LSU, #3 Clemson, #4 Georgia and #5 Alabama.

Georgia still has to play LSU in the SEC title game, while Alabama faces rival Auburn this Saturday. If both teams lose and the Utes win out, Utah should move into the top four.

After the conference championship games are played, the top four teams advance to the College Football Playoffs.

Oklahoma moved up to #7, while Minnesota, Baylor and Penn State round out the top 10.

Oregon dropped from #6 to #14 following its loss to Arizona State last week.