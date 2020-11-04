Utah mother and son among 4 dead in Nevada shooting, Tuesday

The mother was a substitute teacher, and her son was a 7th grader, at a Draper middle school

HENDERSON, Nevada. (ABC4 News) – Four people are dead, including at least two Utahns, following a shooting in Henderson, Nevada on Tuesday.

According to ABC4 sister station KTNV, Henderson Police responded to a call of gunshots around 11 a.m. at The Douglas at Stonelake apartments.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds, as well as the possible shooter in the parking lot.

During a confrontation with police, the alleged shooter was shot and killed.

Henderson Police have confirmed four people are dead while one person was transported to a nearby hospital.

In a letter sent to the Skaggs Catholic Center Community, and posted to the Saint John the Baptist Church Facebook, two of the victims who died have been identified as Diana Hawatmeh and her son Joseph who is a 7th grader at Saint John the Baptist Middle School in Draper. Her daughter is currently in critical condition at a Las Vegas hospital.

A copy of that letter is below:

Dear Skaggs Catholic Center Community, It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Diana Hawatmeh, and her son Joseph, a seventh-grader at Saint John the Baptist Middle School. Their daughter, Yasmeen, is in critical condition at a Las Vegas hospital. The Hawatmehs, a highly involved family at the Skaggs Catholic Center, are members of Saint John the Baptist Parish. Diana was a substitute teacher in our elementary and middle school and taught Zumba dance to members of our faculty. They tragically passed in Henderson, Nevada yesterday morning. Mr. Hawatmeh and their eldest son Layth were not involved in the incident. Further details are not known at this time. The Skaggs Catholic Center family will gather tonight at 6 p.m. in the Grotto of Our Lady of Guadalupe to pray the rosary. All are invited to attend. For those who are not able to attend in person, the rosary will be live-streamed on the Saint John the Baptist Parish YouTube Channel. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the Mercy of God, Rest in Peace. Amen. Yours In Christ, Fr. Stephen Tilley, Pastor SJB Parish

Dr. Galey Colosimo, JDCHS Principal

Mr. Patrick Reeder, SJBMS Principal

Mrs. Nikki Ward, SJBES Principal

The relationship of the alleged shooter to the victims, as well as the identity of the other two individuals who have died, are not known at this time.

There is a gathering Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in the Grotto of Our Lady of Guadalupe at 257 North 700 West in Salt Lake City to pray the rosary. All are invited to attend. For those who are not able to attend in person, the rosary will be live-streamed on the Saint John the Baptist Parish YouTube Channel.

ABC4 will update this story as it develops.