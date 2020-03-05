Utah missionary arrested for child porn in California

FREMONT, California (ABC4 News)- A Pleasant Grove man serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was arrested Wednesday morning in California for distributing child porn.

The missionary, 19-year-old Hayden Hunter, was in Fremont at the time of his arrest.

“The allegations against this young man are very serious and are completely against the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Church spokesperson Eric Hawkins said. “There can be no tolerance for child pornography. It is among the most serious of sins and something for which the Church requires formal restrictions on membership, including a likely loss of membership in the Church.”

According to a post on the Mountain View Police Departments Facebook page, cyber detectives have been investigating the case since Sept. 2019.

“These investigations take time, particularly due to the graphic nature of the imagery our teams are exposed to, along with the amount of requests that we send out to ensure we are getting as much information as possible,” the post stated.

The tip back in Septemeber was that someone in a private Facebook Messenger group chat was connected to more than 20 cyber tips relating to suspected child pornography.

“This Facebook Messenger group also included members possibly as young as 13 years old,” the police department stated. “Over the course of the next few months, detectives had to cull through and ultimately identify numerous videos and images of what was determined to be child pornography.”

On March 4th Hunter was arrested on suspicion of child pornography possession and distribution.

“When Church leaders learned about these allegations, the young man was immediately relieved of his position as a missionary for the Church. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement, and are grateful for their efforts to pursue such serious matters,” Church spokesperson Hawkins said.

Officers in Fremont believe there may be more victims that interacted with Hunter online or in person. They’re asking anyone who interacted with the alias email he was using “katieteal15@gmail.com” or anyone who may have interacted with him during his time as a missionary to contact Sgt. Tim Dahl at timothy.dahl@mountainview.gov.

Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

Latest stories: