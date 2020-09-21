Utah men convicted of felonies for cheating in Lake Powell fishing tournament

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two Utah men have now felony convictions after admitting to cheating in order to win a Lake Powell fishing tournament in 2018.

The Washington City men, Robert Dennett, 45, and Kamron Wootton, 35, pleaded guilty before Judge Wallace A. Lee in Kane County on August 27 to one count third-degree felony bribery or threat to influence a contest and misdemeanor charges of unlawful release of wildlife and unlawful captivity of protected wildlife.

Charging documents state both Dennett and Wootton “captured, or intentionally aided a co-defendant in capturing several bass fish from the Quail Lake Reservoir without the proper authorization or permits and then transported the fish to Lake Powell.”

The men then turned in the Quail Lake Reservoir bass fish to the Lake Powell bass fishing contest with the purpose of influencing the outcome of the contest, documents further state.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers received a report of the illegal activity on Oct. 21, 2018, through the UTIP hotline.

Organizers of a Lake Powell largemouth bass fishing tournament noticed that some fish turned in by the two suspects looked much different from the other bass being turned in during the tournament, according to the DWR press release.

The men were ordered to 48 hours of community service, a $2500 fine, and two-years probation and will be held on a plea in abeyance, meaning the charges will be dismissed once they successfully complete all the sentencing requirements.