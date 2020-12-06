Utah man in ‘position of trust’ who sexually abused multiple young girls over decades headed to prison

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who pleaded guilty in October to sexually abusing young girls over two decades, is headed to prison.

Jeffrey Paul Olson, 54, was sentenced on Tuesday by Judge Richard McKelvie to a minimum of four years and up to life at the Utah State Prison.

Olson originally was charged with 10 first-degree felonies, six counts of sex abuse of a child, two counts of rape, and two counts of sodomy but in a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree felony attempted sex abuse of a child and one first-degree felony count of rape.

Documents state Olson told law enforcement that he had sexually abused multiple young girls over several years and that he had also sexually assaulted two adult women over a period of several years.

During the course of the investigation, police determined Olson had in fact committed the crimes he told them about. Police said the man held a position of special trust with the victims but did not indicate what that position was.

Documents state the abuse started in 1995 and his abuse included six different children that ranged in age from 1-13 years old. The abuse happened frequently and in multiple different locations.

Olson raped and sodomized “an adult woman over 14 years of age” off and on until 2017. Olson admitted he would give the victim alcohol and medication so he “could do whatever he wanted to do to her sexually”. The victim was not able to consent as she was passed out from the alcohol and/or medication given to her, documents state.

The decision on how many years Olson will do before given a chance at parole is up to the Utah Board of Pardons. He will not be eligible for a hearing for at least four years.

(*note* ABC4 is aware a 14-17-year-old is still considered a minor, however, we used the terminology in the court system for this specific case and the specific charge in which he was guilty of)