Utah man who strangled wife in Spanish Fork home sentenced

UPDATE: Curtis Ray Nichols, who was accused of strangling his wife Robin Nichols to death in 2017 was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Court documents state Nichols accepted a plea deal to one count second-degree felony murder, one count second-degree felony obstruction of justice and three counts third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child.

The judge sentenced Nichols to 1-15 years in prison for each second-degree felony counts and 0-5 years in prison for the third-degree counts.

The judge ordered the counts to be ran consecutive meaning he could spend anywhere between two and 45 years in prison.

———————————-ORIGINAL STORY——————————

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – A Utah man has been booked into jail on homicide charges.

Police have arrested 35-year-old Curtis Nichols in connection with the death of his wife, Robin.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Spanish Fork Police and medical personnel were called to the home at 1050 South 900 East. When they arrived, they found the woman not breathing and unconscious. Life-saving techniques were started and she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The next day, the medical examiner’s officer performed an autopsy were it was discovered that Robin had died due to strangulation. An investigation was started, and the results led to the arrest of Curtis Nichols.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

The couple have lived in Spanish Fork for two years. There was no history of police being called to the home.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately