Utah man convicted of unlawful sexual activity with teen girl faces additional time for sexually abusing two teen boys

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah County man who was sent to prison for up to 10 years for unlawful sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl, is still facing additional time for sexually abusing two teen boys in 2017.

According to court records, David Jackson Pemberton, 53, was originally charged with first-degree felony rape, first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Pemberton pleaded guilty on December 7, admitting to “having sex” with a 14-year-old girl in 2018 when he was 52. In exchange, the prosecution agreed to reduce the charges to third-degree felony unlawful sexual activity of a minor and obstruction of justice.

The allegations arose when police were contacted by the mother of the victim after she noticed a change in her daughter’s behavior and went through her cell phone. The mother discovered text messages sent to her friends describing the sexual assault, depression and suicidal thoughts.

The mother was advised to take her daughter immediately to the emergency room to speak with a crisis worker, where she was admitted to a local health institution for evaluation and treatment, documents state.

Pemberton’s sentencing was enhanced due to the extreme emotional and physical trauma the victim suffered and during sentencing on Nov 18, the victim, and her family, were able to address Pemberton in court.

The judge sentenced Pemberton up to five years in prison on both of the third-degree felonies, meaning he could spend up to 10 years behind bars.

Pemberton was also charged in June 2019, with second-degree felony forcible sex abuse and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Court records state detectives were told about multiple instances where Pemberton would give alcohol, cigarettes and vapes to teens who worked for him a cabin in Sanpete County in 2017.

A 14-year-old boy told authorities Jackson would touch him inappropriately and tried to force him to touch his genitals. On one occasion, he asked the boy to perform sexual acts on him, which he refused, documents state.

In May of 2019, a second male victim came forward who told them Pemberton would frequently attempt to touch his genitals but he would slap his hands away.

Sentencing on that case is scheduled for December 11.

