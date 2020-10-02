Ogden man charged for taking car from grocery store with toddler inside

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 22-year-old man is facing charges after police said he took a car from a grocery store with a toddler, and a passenger inside after an argument with the child’s mother.

Police were called to Ogden Regional Hospital on Sept. 29 just after 11 a.m. on a report of an assault at 810 25th St. that allegedly took place the night before.

The victims told police they ran into Bryce Watkins at the Kwick Stop and he was jealous of the two of them getting married and had leaned into the car to talk to the female driver where he made some derogatory statements about her new spouse.

The woman went into the store to cash a check and Watkins got into the driver’s seat of her vehicle with her spouse and her child and drove off.

The spouse told Watkins to stop as he drove away and Watkins pulled into a nearby apartment complex. The child’s mother had run after them and Watkins started physically fighting with her when she got there. The woman said she fell towards the back of the car and Watkins proceeded to kick her in the head and back.

Police were able to pull surveillance footage from the store which captured most of the incidents.

Police located Watkins at the Adult Probation and Parole Office on Sept. 30. During his interview with police, he initially stated nothing had happened but officers told him they had surveillance footage.

He then denied any further altercation with the woman and said he did not know how she received her injuries.

Documents state Watkins is currently on felony probation and has a criminal history of violent behavior. Watkins was convicted of aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child in June and had been placed on probation two days prior to the incident.

Watkins was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor unauthorized control of a vehicle, unlawful detention and assault.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately