Utah man arrested for threatening to ‘shoot-up’ Davis County campus of Weber State University

Documents state that on Tuesday, Layton Police received information from the safe UT app that an individual planned to shoot up Weber State NUAMES Davis Campus.

An individual reported that he had an AR-15, a glock, a shotgun, and 2 Molotovs.

The individual also said he had friends that would help lock the doors, but not help with the “cool stuff.” He also stated that “everyone there is an a******(expletive) ” and wants them to ”see their friends die.”

Derek Neilson

Detectives were able to get an IP address that traced back a relative of Neilson. Police said Neilson was a former student of NUAMES, but had been expelled.

Police also said Neilson also has prior police involvement with NUAMES but would not clarify to what extent.

Documents did not indicate if any actual weapons were found in Nielson’s possession. He was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disruption of a school and threat against a school. The District Attorney will determine what actual charges Neilson will face.