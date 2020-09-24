Utah man arrested for sex abuse of 4-year-old, making child porn at South Jordan residence

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) A South Jordan man is facing serious felony charges after admitting to police he sexuall abused a 4-year-old boy at an LDS meeting house and made child pronography from his home.

On Tuesday, a federal search warrant was executed at the home of Thomas Michael Wallin after the Department of Homeland Security Investigations received information regarding Wallin manufacturing and distributing child pornography via the Internet from his residence and electronic devices.

After his arrest, Wallin admitted to receiving, producing, and distributing child pornography and further admitted to sexually touching a young male while at an LDS meetinghouse during December of 2019 and filmed the abuse, according to documents.

Documents further state “Wallin has an extensive juvenile history of engaging in sexual contact with minors and sexually abused a young male during funeral gatherings at an LDS chapel.”

Detectives said Wallin is believed to be dangerous to children and has admitted to speaking with another individual regarding the kidnapping and rape of a child, documents state.

*This article was written based of initial arresting documents. As the investigation continues, the information could change.*